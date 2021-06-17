Dashboard for a HR management web solution

Hi Dribbblers! :)

As my first Dribbble shot I'd like to present a new dashboard of a HR web app.

It contains all sorts of information important for the HR department, including a useful calendar widget and a company structure preview.

The dashboard also allows high level employee management and provides basic information about each employee, such as their department or status (whether they're working from office, from home or chilling on vacation).

