Mars Exploration Center MEC The digital space encyclopedia

❤️️ Press "L" for some love!
MEC - Mars Exploration Center is an app that serves as a digital space encyclopedia including lots of info about the red planet.
This is only Part 1 - the Solar system exploration (there are some additional hidden functionalities).
👉 Follow me to catch the next Part 2 release - the moons of Mars Phobos and Deimos!
