Mars Exploration Center MEC The digital space encyclopedia

❤️️ Press "L" for some love!

MEC - Mars Exploration Center is an app that serves as a digital space encyclopedia including lots of info about the red planet.

This is only Part 1 - the Solar system exploration (there are some additional hidden functionalities).

👉 Follow me to catch the next Part 2 release - the moons of Mars Phobos and Deimos!

🔥 Have a project idea?

ivo.r.dimov@gmail.com

🌎 Follow me:

Dribbble