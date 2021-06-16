Sudarshan Roy

Headphone Landing Page

Sudarshan Roy
Sudarshan Roy
  • Save
Headphone Landing Page clean uidesign design exploration uxdesign simple typhography headphone landing page webdesign music shop minimalist unique headphones product lnading page design gaming ui design modern
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋

Here is my exploration about Headphone Landing Page
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget press "L" if love it.
Contract: sudarshanroystk@gmail.com
Thanks!

Sudarshan Roy
Sudarshan Roy

More by Sudarshan Roy

View profile
    • Like