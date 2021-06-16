Yuka Highbridge

Cosmic Crisp Apple Produce Sticker Concept

Yuka Highbridge
Yuka Highbridge
  • Save
Cosmic Crisp Apple Produce Sticker Concept vector simple icon logo concept redesign branding concept stars space cosmic washington fruit apple produce sticker branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

I wanted to share this concept rebrand for Cosmic Crisp. Cosmic Crisp is an American apple that spent 20+ years in research and development at Washington State University. What do you think?

Last but not least..
I'm selling posters on Etsy
Please follow me on Instagram

05022581d58c7cef60b4ef2046c483da
Rebound of
Cosmic Crisp Logo Concept
By Yuka Highbridge
Yuka Highbridge
Yuka Highbridge
Brand designer = logo + illustration + UI @yukahighbridge

More by Yuka Highbridge

View profile
    • Like