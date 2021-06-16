Cosmic Crisp Apple Produce Sticker Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I wanted to share this concept rebrand for Cosmic Crisp. Cosmic Crisp is an American apple that spent 20+ years in research and development at Washington State University. What do you think?
Last but not least..
I'm selling posters on Etsy
Please follow me on Instagram