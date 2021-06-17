AR Shakir
Redwhale

Fitness Training and Weight Loss App

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Fitness Training and Weight Loss App fitness app android app ios app clean app modern app app ui mobile app ui mobile ui clean ui modern uiux interface mobile design mobile app fitnessui fitness fitnessapp mobileapp mobile app
Fitness Training and Weight Loss App fitness app android app ios app clean app modern app app ui mobile app ui mobile ui clean ui modern uiux interface mobile design mobile app fitnessui fitness fitnessapp mobileapp mobile app
Fitness Training and Weight Loss App fitness app android app ios app clean app modern app app ui mobile app ui mobile ui clean ui modern uiux interface mobile design mobile app fitnessui fitness fitnessapp mobileapp mobile app
Fitness Training and Weight Loss App fitness app android app ios app clean app modern app app ui mobile app ui mobile ui clean ui modern uiux interface mobile design mobile app fitnessui fitness fitnessapp mobileapp mobile app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble 01.jpg
  2. Dribbble 02.jpg
  3. Dribbble 03.jpg
  4. Dribbble 04.jpg

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a mobile app ui for fitness training and weight loss. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting contents and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on instagram and dribbble. So make sure you follow me on dribbble too.

My Instagram: @arshakirpk
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260
Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260
Visit My Website: arshakir.com

Redwhale
Redwhale
Growth centric design.
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like