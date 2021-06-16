AutoDeal - Mobile App to buy Car Insurance

Here we are with a preview of a new app that we just finished. Autodeal will let you get insurance for one of your cars, pay taxes or fines.

This app will be soon available for iOS and Android, so check an eye out for it!

Let me know what you think about it!

💜 Press "L" to show some love and to share your comments in the section below.

✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects hi@flexinstudio.com