Solution Analysts

Rappers

Solution Analysts
Solution Analysts
  • Save
Rappers ui native illustration design android ios
Download color palette

The client approached us with a requirement of developing a gamifification platform for rappers. The client wanted to come up with a multiplayer application for both Android and iOS platforms.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Solution Analysts
Solution Analysts

More by Solution Analysts

View profile
    • Like