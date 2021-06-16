Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Solution Analysts

Brabble

Solution Analysts
Solution Analysts
  • Save
Brabble ui logo design illustration ios android development
Download color palette

Brabble is a social sharing app that allows users to share video, photo, audio, and text on all-in-one platform. It gives users more ways to create and share their experiences, talents,and ideas. The app has a facility to reply or comment back (aka ‘Social Media Appback’) using any of these formats creating richer conversations.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Solution Analysts
Solution Analysts

More by Solution Analysts

View profile
    • Like