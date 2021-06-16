Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chat App

chat interaction design design ux ui
Getting a little more adjusted to the auto-layout feature in Figma. My workflow is moving a bit more quickly. Had a lot of fun with this one, considering that I put together another chat app a few months ago.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
