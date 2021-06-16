Anatomy of a mini bitumen sprayer | Atlas Equipments

Road construction process involves many equipment which work in a team to make any project a success. The most important equipment are the one which help in mixing and laying asphalt. But the role of bitumen sprayers cannot be neglected. They are the ones which help spray bitumen on the road before the actual laying takes place. The spraying is controlled which does not allow wastage of bitumen.

