Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Road construction process involves many equipment which work in a team to make any project a success. The most important equipment are the one which help in mixing and laying asphalt. But the role of bitumen sprayers cannot be neglected. They are the ones which help spray bitumen on the road before the actual laying takes place. The spraying is controlled which does not allow wastage of bitumen.
https://atlasequipments.wordpress.com/2021/04/29/anatomy-of-a-mini-bitumen-sprayer-atlas-equipments/