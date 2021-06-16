Atlas Equipments

Anatomy of a mini bitumen sprayer | Atlas Equipments

Atlas Equipments
Atlas Equipments
  • Save
Anatomy of a mini bitumen sprayer | Atlas Equipments equipment bitumen sprayers bitumen pressure distributor tar sprayers
Download color palette

Road construction process involves many equipment which work in a team to make any project a success. The most important equipment are the one which help in mixing and laying asphalt. But the role of bitumen sprayers cannot be neglected. They are the ones which help spray bitumen on the road before the actual laying takes place. The spraying is controlled which does not allow wastage of bitumen.

https://atlasequipments.wordpress.com/2021/04/29/anatomy-of-a-mini-bitumen-sprayer-atlas-equipments/

Atlas Equipments
Atlas Equipments

More by Atlas Equipments

View profile
    • Like