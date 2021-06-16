Real Estate App

Hi guys! What’s up?

Presenting a Homie - Home Rental App UI design concept here.

Tool: Adobe XD

What do you think? Let me know in the comment 👇Any constructive criticism is welcome!

Press L if you like this design.

I am available for a new project, let's collaborate @ amathadhikari@gmail.com

Welcome to connect via instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aauriaadesign.uiux/

Cheers,

Akshay