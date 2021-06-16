Sign Up page - Mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Sign Up page - UI design
It's been a whole process! As an architect, UI/UX design felt like I belonged there.
Thanks to @thezuriteam @ingressive4good
@bolanle_banwo @genezatraining for all the training and mentoring. Even tho most were not physical, i learnt a lot from afar.
The process tho is not for the faint hearted! I can't say I'm perfect tho, everyone is still learning at some point.
Please like, comment, share and engage this post.
