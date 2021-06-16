Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Octopus - Detail or Simple?

Octopus - Detail or Simple? nerd cartoon icon favicon simple adorable geek cute phone multitasking messaging logo illustration illustrative logo character mascot octopus communication branding brand identity logo
Approved mascot logo for OCTA, a cloud-based, omnichannel messaging platform that instantly empowers organizations to contact, connect and communicate with customers and the people that matter most to the business in a better and more engaging way.

The client needed two versions of the logo, the detailed version to be used as their mascot, and the simple version to be used as a small icon. Which one do you prefer? Let me know what you think, thanks!

Hello, I'm specialized in logo and simple Illustrations.
