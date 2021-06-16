Octopus - Detail or Simple?

Trending designs to inspire you
Approved mascot logo for OCTA, a cloud-based, omnichannel messaging platform that instantly empowers organizations to contact, connect and communicate with customers and the people that matter most to the business in a better and more engaging way.
The client needed two versions of the logo, the detailed version to be used as their mascot, and the simple version to be used as a small icon. Which one do you prefer? Let me know what you think, thanks!
