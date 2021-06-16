Lorena G

36DOT 🏁

36DOT 🏁 woodentoys colorful buildingblocks 3dcharacter 3dillustration illustration character character design minimal geometry geometric
Nostalgic me decided to work on an Ampersand to celebrate I put together (finally 🙄) this year’s 36 Days of type work into a Behance project. ➡️👆Swipe for a silly animation bonus track!😛

