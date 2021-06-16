K&C

Are you considering getting a science degree in Poland? Well, then you're in the right place! We have partnered up with AGH University of Science and Technology in order to produce an explainer video about how people like you can get high-quality education with their help! Check out our official website where you'll be abe to watch it 🙌🥳

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
