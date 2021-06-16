Caspiar is a unique WordPress theme that is highly dedicated to SEO and Digital Marketing Agency with a clear structure. It is built with smart functionalities and elegant features that highly support the rapid growth of your business. Nevertheless, Caspiar is stuffed with splendid customizing options which makes it a high priority.

Main Features:

Lightning Home Page Layouts

Plugin Comfortability

Pre-Builded Inner Pages

Marvelous Service Designs

Rich Case Studies

Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option

Unlimited Options

Elementor Page Builder

WooCommerce

Contact Form 7

WPML

Mail Chimp

Advanced Theme Options

Fast & Friendly Support

One Click Demo Install

Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer

Lot’s of Shortcodes are available

SEO Optimized

Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts

Advanced Typography

Google Map

FontAwesome & Line Icons

Child Theme

Browser Compatible

Lifetime Updates

Documentation

Video Tutorials

Download Caspiar – Digital Marketing & Agency WordPress Theme