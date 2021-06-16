Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Caspiar is a unique WordPress theme that is highly dedicated to SEO and Digital Marketing Agency with a clear structure. It is built with smart functionalities and elegant features that highly support the rapid growth of your business. Nevertheless, Caspiar is stuffed with splendid customizing options which makes it a high priority.
Main Features:
Lightning Home Page Layouts
Plugin Comfortability
Pre-Builded Inner Pages
Marvelous Service Designs
Rich Case Studies
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
WPML
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Caspiar – Digital Marketing & Agency WordPress Theme