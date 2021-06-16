Jurre Houtkamp
Framer

Spotify Component for Framer

Jurre Houtkamp
Framer
Jurre Houtkamp for Framer
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

New in Framer 🎧 Embed songs, playlists, and podcasts in your designs with the official Spotify component.

Sound on! 🔊

See how it works in the playground

Framer
Framer
The best interactive design tool for teams
Hire Us

More by Framer

View profile
    • Like