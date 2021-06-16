Sedighe Fard

SORCHIN Software Design

Sedighe Fard
Sedighe Fard
  • Save
SORCHIN Software Design green green app application app 2021 visual design software web design ux ui flat design vector minimal
Download color palette

Sorchin is an artificial intelligence sorter machine, Sorter is a kind of free-fall sorting machine, which is applied to sort grains, nuts, cereals, etc.
I designed the software of this machine.

Sedighe Fard
Sedighe Fard

More by Sedighe Fard

View profile
    • Like