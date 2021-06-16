Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Horse Racing Flyer (Patreon Exclusive)
IF YOU ARE MY PATRON,
PLS CONTACT ME TO GET THE DOWNLOAD LINK
Part of Patrons possible exclusive and unlimited downloads
(Patreon Exclusive)
Support and download
Horse Racing Flyer is a print flyer template - or invitation - for anything related to race, racing , horses, horse riding, racecourse, jockeys, prix, horse competition or tournament, grand derby, local or international trophy, betting and other things revolving around horse racing championship and more or less the gambling world
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.
The jockeys and horses are NOT included
Used fonts
Baruta :
https://www.dafont.com/rns-baruta-black.font
Montserrat Regular :
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat
Montserrat Bold:
Avenir Next demi bold:
https://www.fonts.com/font/linotype/avenir-next
Size
5.8x5.8