Tinkerworks - Logo Concept v3

Logo Design for Tinkerworks, round 3.

Tinkerworks is a creative team specialized in software development. They are hip and fun and passionate and energetic and want to embrace this with a suiting identity design.

The concept:
I wanted to find a clever and subtle way to combine elements such as growth, scaling and a tech chip / computing. Still tweaking this concept (as seen in my recent story posts) and looking for the best way to use colors within this identity proposal. I love these color combination and also the one color works really well. Happy to hear your thought on this new concept proposal. ⁣

