Splitting Up is Hard to Do

House lawmakers proposed a raft of bipartisan legislation aimed at reining in the country’s biggest tech companies, including a bill that seeks to make Facebook, Google, Amazon Inc., and Apple Inc., effectively split in two or shed their private-label products. The bills, announced on Friday, June 11, amount to the biggest congressional broadside yet on a handful of technology companies whose size and power have drawn growing scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators in the U.S. and Europe.

If the bills become law they could substantially alter the most richly valued companies in America and reshape an industry that has extended its impact into nearly every facet of work and life.

The proposed legislation would need to be passed by both the House as well as the Senate. Each of the bills has both Republicans and Democrats signed onto it, with more expected to join, congressional aides said.