Wlitz

X-Team / Website Homepage

Wlitz
Wlitz
Hire Us
  • Save
X-Team / Website Homepage web landing page dark clean design website
X-Team / Website Homepage web landing page dark clean design website
Download color palette
  1. X-Team01.png
  2. 01_00_Homepage_Full.jpg

We're really excited to share this shot from the work we made together with the fantastic X-Team; for 15 years, they've been providing high-performing, on-demand, and scalable teams for leading brands.

With their holistic approach, we had an excellent experience working together, which was just the beginning.

Connecting our ideas has enlarged our worlds. Now, we care & we make to keep moving forward.

Don't forget to check out other screens of the X-Team. Please leave the comment with your opinion. I hope you like it!

Stay tuned and follow us for further updates.
Wlitz

The team is available for new projects and connect with us for hiring: hi[at]wlitz.com

All the best,

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Wlitz
Wlitz
We care 🖤 We make
Hire Us

More by Wlitz

View profile
    • Like