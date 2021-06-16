RedDoor Secure Document Portal - Dashboard

RedDoor Document Portal - Home owners and buyers are required to provide their documents in order to get verified and qualify for the loan application they are applying for.

The client document portal ensures easy and secure environment for our customers to upload the necessary documents and verification files. The portal is connected to Keychain, managed by our licensed loan officers who are able to request and review the uploads from their side of the software.

Product & Engineering team shoutout: @ryanpalmer @andrewpatterson @gabrielchittolina

