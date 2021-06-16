L Bert

Fragrance Finder - Color Wheel

L Bert
L Bert
  • Save
Fragrance Finder - Color Wheel digital neumorphic step select white black green red colorwheel userflow blue ios ui design
Download color palette

Hi Guy's !
This is a Neumorphic Colorwheel in a Fragrance Finder userflow !
Hope you like it !

The entire UI/UX Project here : https://www.behance.net/gallery/117965263/RALPH-LAUREN-Fragrance-Finder-UI-work

Have a good day !

L Bert
L Bert

More by L Bert

View profile
    • Like