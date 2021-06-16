Rahul Hari

Redesigning the Clubhouse App

Rahul Hari
Rahul Hari
Redesigning the Clubhouse App
This shot is a my redesigned version with the additional features for android user like:
1. Giving emoji if you like what the speaker says
2. Making an green wave on speaker instead of grey which will provide highlight
to other who is speaking.

Please share your feedback .

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Rahul Hari
Rahul Hari

