Diff Studio MY

Little Yum Yum Brand Identity

Diff Studio MY
Diff Studio MY
  • Save
Little Yum Yum Brand Identity design logo branding
Download color palette

A rebrand identity design & supporting brand collaterals for Little Yum Yum - Baba Nyonya Restaurant.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Diff Studio MY
Diff Studio MY

More by Diff Studio MY

View profile
    • Like