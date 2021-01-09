Milos Bojkovic

36 Days of Type 2021: 1–9

36 Days of Type 2021: 1–9 colorful retro custom type lettering number 7 number 9 number 4 number 3 letter logo font type design number design numbers alphabet geometric typography brand identity branding logo design logo
Sharing my entries from this year's 36 Days of Type. 4/4

Instagram | Behance

