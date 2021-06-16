Denis Morkvich

The Impactum Educational Platform

Denis Morkvich
Denis Morkvich
Hire Me
  • Save
The Impactum Educational Platform
The Impactum Educational Platform
Download color palette
  1. 4.png
  2. 1.png

Recently, together with MNSTRV, we completed an educational platform for the Klitschko Foundation. Development took 4 months of full-time work. The goal was to create a modern platform for teenagers and their parents, where they could study on fund's projects online. The big challenge was to create a platform based on edex. Thus, we had to take into account all its technical limitations.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Denis Morkvich
Denis Morkvich
Design Vibe
Hire Me

More by Denis Morkvich

View profile
    • Like