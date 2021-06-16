Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elizaveta

Brodsky`s newspaper

Elizaveta
Elizaveta
  • Save
Brodsky`s newspaper typography vector branding design graphic design
Download color palette

The newspaper with information about Brodsky Iosif Aleksandrovich is a writer, essayist, translator, teacher, a well-known and respected person not only in Russia, but also around the world. #design #newspaper #Brodsky #Eliza_design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Elizaveta
Elizaveta

More by Elizaveta

View profile
    • Like