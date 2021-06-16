Noise Studio

Striv3

Striv3 mobile sports tech basketball basket logo ui design illustration mobile design ux ui graphic design digital design sports branding
Striv3 is the next generation of personalized basketball training, providing complete tools for in-person and digital remote training 🏀🙌

We partnered with Striv3 to refresh their logo, develop their visual identity, and create the UX UI of the mobile app MVP + landing page design.

Have a look at striv3.app 🏀

Branding and Digital Creative Agency for Sports and Outdoors
