Shafeeq

Spaciman - The Future Internet

Shafeeq
Shafeeq
  • Save
Spaciman - The Future Internet future landing blockchain internet crypto design creative ux ui
Download color palette

I'm Sailing.. #003

Did you wondered about future internet that decentralized your privacy ? Today, with Spaciman we gain access to 'free' internet services by giving up control of our personal data, controlled by you, and work without any personal info. Spaciman is a concept I was building on my thinking from a while, I thought to share it with 100daysofdesignchallange by dailyui.co.

#DailyUI #003 #UI/UX #Inspired
Thanks for your support!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Shafeeq
Shafeeq

More by Shafeeq

View profile
    • Like