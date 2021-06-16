Trending designs to inspire you
Striv3 is the next generation of personalized basketball training, providing complete tools for in-person and digital remote training 🏀🙌
We partnered with Striv3 to refresh their logo, develop their visual identity, and create the UX UI of the mobile app MVP + landing page design.
Have a look at striv3.app 🏀