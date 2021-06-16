Lemmy Instagram Template

Lemmy Skincare Instagram stories and posts, is here to make your life easier in selling the products or services you have because you can change the color, font size, image according to what you want.

fonts use free fonts, and images are for preview only. you can download the font in the txt file inside.

FILE : PPTX, PDF OR KEYNOTE

You can Buy Here :https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/lemmy-skincare-ppt/

don’t hesitate to buy, and don’t forget to leave me a review.

best regards,

nirmala