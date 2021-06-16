tubik.arts

Retired Professionals: Architect

Retired Professionals: Architect illustration art walk retirement professional pensioner people house architect old man old retired profession job design studio illustrator digital illustration illustration graphic design digital art design
One day, after long years of work, people retire from their jobs and start a new life stage. But even after that, they retire only from the workplace but never retire from their experience, skills, a huge heritage of situations and solutions, and plenty of precious memories. That's what inspired us to start and share a new illustration set devoted to professionals from different spheres that are getting retired. This one features the architect. Stay tuned to see more!

