Retired Professionals: Architect

One day, after long years of work, people retire from their jobs and start a new life stage. But even after that, they retire only from the workplace but never retire from their experience, skills, a huge heritage of situations and solutions, and plenty of precious memories. That's what inspired us to start and share a new illustration set devoted to professionals from different spheres that are getting retired. This one features the architect. Stay tuned to see more!

