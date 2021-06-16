Trending designs to inspire you
Mario and friends 🍄
Based on a concept by Dave Mottram.
Initial scene created using MoI 3D, sculpting done in ZBrush, rendered using Keyshot, post-processing / color grading performed in Affinity Photo.
🎨 https://metinseven.nl