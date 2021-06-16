Metin Seven

Mario and friends 🍄

Based on a concept by Dave Mottram.

Initial scene created using MoI 3D, sculpting done in ZBrush, rendered using Keyshot, post-processing / color grading performed in Affinity Photo.

🎨 https://metinseven.nl

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
