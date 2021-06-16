Tre Six Tea Conceptual Brand Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tre Six Tea is a conceptual Bubble ‘Boba’ Tea shop that focuses on utilising only sustainable ingredients and materials. The focus of the logo is on the illustration that resembles both a bubble tea cup and straw, as well as a plant pot simultaneously. The placement of the logo name allows the logo to fit in a square and harmonise all the elements. The motif of being in three’s is also present in the logo.