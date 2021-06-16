Jose Basa

Tre Six Tea Conceptual Brand Logo

branding logo graphic design
Tre Six Tea is a conceptual Bubble ‘Boba’ Tea shop that focuses on utilising only sustainable ingredients and materials. The focus of the logo is on the illustration that resembles both a bubble tea cup and straw, as well as a plant pot simultaneously. The placement of the logo name allows the logo to fit in a square and harmonise all the elements. The motif of being in three’s is also present in the logo.

Jun 16, 2021
