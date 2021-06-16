Acamp Logo Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I did a logo redesign for the Swedish company Acamp, which is described as the airbnb of camping.
Famous logo and brand designer Sagi Haviv says that a logo should have three qualities:
Distinctive - it should make an impression and be easy to draw from memory.
Appropriate - give the right feeling and have the right personality.
Simple - it should work in all sizes and in all contexts: big and small, screen and print.
A fun exploratory passion project!