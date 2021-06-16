Acamp Logo Redesign

I did a logo redesign for the Swedish company Acamp, which is described as the airbnb of camping.

Famous logo and brand designer Sagi Haviv says that a logo should have three qualities:

Distinctive - it should make an impression and be easy to draw from memory.

Appropriate - give the right feeling and have the right personality.

Simple - it should work in all sizes and in all contexts: big and small, screen and print.

A fun exploratory passion project!