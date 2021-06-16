Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dmytro Prudnikov

Stop button with a "lock" function—real product implementation

Dmytro Prudnikov
Dmytro Prudnikov
How to prevent users from accidentally ending their activity recording and navigation? Not an easy challenge. The feedback needs to be clear and the interaction expectable. After much brainstorming and prototyping, I came up with this idea. UX testing with the prototype proved that users understood the interaction and completed the task easily. Now it's live and successfully used by millions of komoot users every day.

Dmytro Prudnikov
Dmytro Prudnikov
Product designer at komoot. Berlin.
