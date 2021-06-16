Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Danish Amir

Contractor App UI/UX Design

Danish Amir
Danish Amir
  • Save
Contractor App UI/UX Design contractor app minimal blue theme gradient theme gradient ui ux ui ux danish amir ui ux design ui design app ui design graphic design
Download color palette

Contractor App UI/UX Design, In this app admin can place order his team or registered contractors on their app like the field of construction, home renovation and much more.

Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/dfxdesigners

I'm available to discuss your project.

Thank You!

Danish Amir
Danish Amir

More by Danish Amir

View profile
    • Like