Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Danish Amir

UGGLAN Security App Admin Panel UI/UX Design

Danish Amir
Danish Amir
  • Save
UGGLAN Security App Admin Panel UI/UX Design graphic design design ui ux admin panel ui dark theme dasboard ui ui design admin panel
Download color palette

UGGLAN basically the security application for the locals. The application designed for people who are in trouble. They can immediately one click hire a person to protect him/her.

Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/dfxdesigners

I'm available to discuss your project.

Thank You!

Danish Amir
Danish Amir

More by Danish Amir

View profile
    • Like