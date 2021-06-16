Amavi Surasena

Cake O' Clock

Simple UI design idea for Cake Shop mobile application using figma. Here is the splash screen, Sign up page, Log In page. Logo is created with Canva. Eagerly waiting for your valuable feedbacks.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
