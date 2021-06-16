Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paykhan

Impro.

Paykhan
Paykhan
  • Save
Impro. improvisation freelance jazz vector print drawing art direction illustration
Download color palette

New illustration for @managementmagazine on an article about the art of improvisation as an Entrepreneur or Freelancer. Thanks @colagene.paris🎺

www.instagram.com/paykhan.studio

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Paykhan
Paykhan
Multidisciplinary Art Director & Illustrator from Paris.

More by Paykhan

View profile
    • Like