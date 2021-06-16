Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Back in 2003, when Tesla Motors was founded, nobody thought that 20 years later there will be millions of electric cars on the roads 🚘 Now it is the reality and all the EVs have to be charged 🔌 Check out our new shot — EV charging app 🚙
The main idea is to help EV owners find the closest station and charge up the battery 🚗
All you need for such an app to have is:
🧭 a map with your current location and closest stations
🔋current charge with rates, rate, and payment details
The app’s killer feature — ordering charge-up while being at work 🚐
⚪️ Pink color fits in well with white background making the interface light and easy to perceive.
Created by Denis Derbenev