EV Charging App

EV Charging App electric car search payment map vehicle ev charge charging app charge electric vehicle startup mvp ev online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Back in 2003, when Tesla Motors was founded, nobody thought that 20 years later there will be millions of electric cars on the roads 🚘 Now it is the reality and all the EVs have to be charged 🔌 Check out our new shot — EV charging app 🚙

The main idea is to help EV owners find the closest station and charge up the battery 🚗
All you need for such an app to have is:
🧭 a map with your current location and closest stations
🔋current charge with rates, rate, and payment details

The app’s killer feature — ordering charge-up while being at work 🚐

⚪️ Pink color fits in well with white background making the interface light and easy to perceive.

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Denis Derbenev

