Calendar for management tool - Monthly view

Calendar for management tool - Monthly view
Here is my exploration of task management tool showing a monthly calendar view of the task delegation.

The shot shows tasks and their length between the team members on the daily timeline. Tasks are highlighted with bright, pastel colors, so that projects and tasks are easy to find, while background kept neutral, shown within person's working days.

