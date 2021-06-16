msdesigns
Suite Finder & Booking App UI Concept

Suite Finder & Booking App UI Concept motion graphics graphic design 3d animation typography branding logo illustration designer vector ux app ui design
Sharing two screens from one of my concept project created back in 2020. From past few months I have not been practicing UI Design. At the very next moment I opened my laptop started scrolling through my previous designs and discovered these screens. I focused mainly on making them usable not just pretty.

What you all think about this concept?

Let me know. Comment down. 🙌

