Suite Finder & Booking App UI Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sharing two screens from one of my concept project created back in 2020. From past few months I have not been practicing UI Design. At the very next moment I opened my laptop started scrolling through my previous designs and discovered these screens. I focused mainly on making them usable not just pretty.
What you all think about this concept?
Let me know. Comment down. 🙌