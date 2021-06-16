Bestia Visual Studio Logo Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi awesome people!
Here it is, finally we can show you the logo animation concept we did for Bestia Visual Studio. We had so much fun exploring different styles and achieving this specific one. What are your thoughts on this animation? Let us know in the comments! We would love to hear your opinions!
• Motion design Twins Motion
Need an animation? Send us a message!
Email: twins.motion@yahoo.com
More content on:
Instagram | Behance | Vimeo | LinkedIn