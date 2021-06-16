Alex Pykhtin

New Yandex Music

We decided to think about what Yandex Music could look like in a more modern style? First of all, we removed a lot of unnecessary details that load the interface with unnecessary details and divisions. The biggest innovation is the "Windows" section, which the listener can customize for themselves. For example, you can set your favorite music genre or playlists. The space is used more efficiently than in the old version.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
