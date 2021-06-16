Check and Plan Module

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello folks 👋!
Focusing on the production process is the core of manufacturing companies' operations 🕵️. While some still use paper assembly manuals, we stand the solutions that support automated production planning 📅 and validation ✔️. Take a look at the module designed for an admin to freely monitor the process's progress 🤩. By using the tool the admin can follow the task progression 📈, assigning the activities to appropriate employees 👷 as well as diving into subtasks of the project. Not even mention planning the future works is carried out intuitively and automatically.
