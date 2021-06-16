Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Crodu is a Software House development partner specializing in modern Web Technologies. This time I am showing you a version that did not see the light of day and I would like to share it.
Next time I will show you the other version which managed to move for implementation and a key visual based on it was created.