Jaap van Dalen

QR Code Zoo Enhancement

QR Code Zoo Enhancement
QR Code Zoo Enhancement relax outside animal zoo ui design app
To make zoos more interactive, this app can be used to scan QR codes in the zoo which delivers information, facts and quizes to the user. Thereby show times and restaurant menus are shown.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
